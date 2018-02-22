LeBron James Update: Will The King Stay with the Cavs or Leave After Free Agency?

Reuters/ Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James taking the ball to the ring against the Brooklyn Nets back in 2016

NBA's The King will once again be a free agent this coming summer. Fans, players, and sports analysts are now looking forward to LeBron James' decision if he will remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers or not.

After the NBA 2017 – 2018 finals, James will be a free agent, making him a hot commodity among other teams. Recently making news worldwide is that the Golden State Warriors are rumored to making a play to recruit James next season. The reports then resulted to a frenzy of mixed reactions among fans and analysts.

ESPN's sports analyst Stephen A. Smith even sent out a warning should James join the Warriors. "Let me be very, very clear to Lebron James. If you even THINK about going to the Golden State Warriors your legacy is tarnished forever. There's no other way around it." Smith said on live TV.

For The Win then released a complete ranking of the most likely teams for James to join after his free agency. The Warriors were ranked last followed by the Charlotte Hornets at 30 and Boston Celtics at 29. At number 1 are the Houston Rockets, and at number 2 are the Philadelphia 76ers. It is written in the report that the Rockets are in equal grounds with the Warriors this season, and to add James in the mix for next year would surely be big for Houston.

There are also new reports saying James will be a good fit in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. James, however, has not provided any hints if he is planning to stay with the Cavs or if he is moving on. The King also fulfilled his promise to bring Cleveland its first NBA championship trophy back in 2016.

The Cavaliers currently rank third in the Eastern Conference led by the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers also made a major shakeup in its roster after the trade deadline. The Cavaliers, according to fans and analysts, are a sure contender for the upcoming playoffs with James in the lead, aided by a group of young talents.