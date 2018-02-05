'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Update 1.5.0 Arrives; What Is in It?

The latest update from "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" finally arrived. Patch 1.5.0 launched on Jan. 31 for the Nintendo Switch console.

Facebook/LegendofZelda "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" becomes the second largest-selling Zelda game in the franchise.

The new patch doesn't have any impact in the general gameplay, however, as it only entails language support. Players can now play "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" with simplified Chinese and Korean text once they have downloaded the update.

To activate the feature, players can simply go to the Language Settings Menu on the Nintendo Switch. The update, however, is only for text-based support and not for voice support.

Nintendo also stated that patch 1.5.0 offers various fixes for gameplay improvement. The company, however, wasn't specific about what these enhancements included.

Meanwhile, "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" reached a new milestone as of the end of 2017. According to reports, the game has become the second best-selling Zelda franchise next to "Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess." The latter came out in 2005 for the GameCube and Wii.

"Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild" amassed a total of 6.5 million sales since its launch on the Wii and Nintendo Switch in March 2017. It also sold 1.08 million copes for the Wii U version.

The news comes as Nintendo President and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima told fans at a recent event that the company would like to focus on releasing games with longer gameplay and a variety of DLC contents. Nintendo has been doing this for "Breath of Wild" since its release but the frequency of DLC offerings isn't comparable to game releases in other consoles. That might soon change as the company plans its future expansions.

Nintendo developed "Legend of Zelda" as a fantasy action and adventure game in 1986. To date, there have been 19 games in the franchise, not including the spinoffs that also included animated TV shows and board games. "Breath of Wild" is the most recent release.