Legendary Pictures Confirms May 2019 Release Date for 'Detective Pikachu'

Reuters/Jim Urquhart Ryan Reynolds will lend his voice to a Pokemon in "Detective Pikachu."

"Pokemon" is getting its first ever live-action movie adaptation, and Legendary Pictures has just announced when it will finally hit theaters. The highly-anticipated movie will star Ryan Reynolds, and it is based on the popular video game of the same name.

Talks about a "Pokemon" movie have been swirling around for some time now, but details about the project have been scarce. Fortunately, Legendary Pictures revealed earlier this week that production on the movie, titled "Detective Pikachu," is finally in full swing and that the movie will arrive in theaters on May 10, 2019.

Fans of "Pokemon" have long been clamoring for a live-action "Pokemon" movie. Although there have been plenty of "Pokemon" animated movies over the years, no live-action adaptation of the popular franchise has ever made a silver-screen debut. Now that Legendary Pictures has finally set a release date for the movie, the long-awaited project is finally coming to fruition and fans no longer have reasons to wonder if the movie will ever see the light of the day.

A couple of months ago, Reynolds confirmed that he had been tapped to play the titular character in the movie. While he said that he would only voice the character, it remains to be seen if he will also do some motion capture work for Pikachu. Regardless of that, Reynolds teased that the movie will feature some comedic tones.

Also joining the cast of "Detective Pikachu" are "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" star Justice Smith and "Big Little Lies" star Kathryn Newton. "Goosebumps" director Rob Letterman has been tapped to direct the movie. Since he's helming "Detective Pikachu," he might no longer be available to direct the "Goosebumps" sequel, which he was previously rumored to direct.

"Detective Pikachu" will hit theaters on May 11, 2019, one week after the release of the fourth and final "Avengers" movie.