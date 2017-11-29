Legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh Added To 'Pokemon GO'

Niantic/Pokémon/Nintendo Ho-Oh is now appearing in "Pokémon Go" Raid Battles at Gyms around the world until Dec. 12, 2017.

Another legendary Pokemon has made its debut in "Pokemon GO" as Niantic announced the arrival of Ho-Oh. Starting this week, Ho-Oh will begin appearing in gyms and will be available in raid battles worldwide until Dec. 12.

Ho-Oh comes as a reward after players successfully completed Niantic's Global Catch Challenge where they were tasked with catching 3 billion Pokemon. Other rewards include double XP, double Stardust, six-hour Lure Modules, and increased Pokemon spawns and of which will expire on Dec. 1. Farfetch'd and Kangaskhan, previously available in Asia and Australia respectively, also appeared worldwide for 48 hours following the completion of the challenge.

Ho-Oh will join previously released Legendary Pokemon including Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Lugia, Entei, Raikou, Suicune, and Mewtwo. This leaves only Mew and Celebi as the only remaining Legendary Pokemon from generation one and two that have yet to make their appearance "Pokemon GO."

While most legendaries were obtainable via standard raids, Mewtwo can only be acquired via the invitation-only EX Raids, which was officially launched by Niantic last week. These battles only appear at gyms in parks and sponsored locations such as Sprint and Starbucks stores. They also require a high-level gym badge at a particular gym or with a large number of raid battles completed to be invited.

The raid system itself also received an overhaul with Niantic changing the overall raid battle system to offer Golden Razz Berries and a smaller chance of Potions or Revives as a reward. All raids will also offer Stardust along with Magikarp returning as a raid boss.

With nearly all Gen 1 and Gen 2 legendaries already making their debut in "Pokemon GO," it's probably safe to say that the full release of Gen 3 is on the horizon. Niantic has already released the first wave of generation three Pokemon so it's only a matter of time before all Gen 3 Pokemon will be made available.