'Legends of Tomorrow' Return Date, Spoilers: Constantine Arrives and Shakes Things Up

"Legends of Tomorrow" returns with fresh episodes on The CW this month and the installment airing on Monday, Feb. 12, will finally feature the return of Constantine (Matt Ryan) on television. How will the demonologist detective shake things up on this show?

According to reports, Constantine will get along quite well with Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) but he will also annoy Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell). Constantine will cause a friction between couple Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Steel (Nick Zano) since she'll admire the detective's boldness, while he'll feel threatened and jealous.

Constantine comes to town because of his friend Sara, whom he originally met and helped a few years ago in an episode of "Arrow." This time, however, the two will work together with the rest of the Legends crew.

The upcoming "Legends of Tomorrow" episode, titled "Daddy Darkhest," will find the group in a psychiatric hospital, where Constantine is trying to exorcise a demon from someone the group knows. The incident, however, separates the gang, and Ray (Brandon Routh) and Zari (Tala Ashe) have to figure out how to help Constantine's client on their own.

"[Constantine] brings some crucial storylines forward and plays an integral role in helping Ray," Routh said. He also stated that what happens in the episode will lay the groundwork for the succeeding storylines for the rest of the season.

Ryan first played Constantine in the NBC series in 2013. After the network canceled the show, the actor reprised the role two times on "Arrow" and in the animated series.

Meanwhile, the next episode, airing Feb. 19, will bring back Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) to the crew. He'll and introduce Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) as the Waverider.

"Wally is brought to the team by Rip Hunter, of all people, and once he meets them, he realizes this is a good group to stay with," executive producer Marc Guggenheim said. The character originally appeared on "The Flash" and "Supergirl."