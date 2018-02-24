'Legends Of Tomorrow' Season 3 Cast, Spoilers: Another Speedster Pays A Visit

The CW A still from "The Flash" featuring Jesse Quick

Wally West, aka Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), will not be the only speedster to board the Waverider in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) will also be part of the action, according to Entertainment Weekly. However, there is no official word yet as to why exactly she is being brought over. It does not come as a surprise though considering her connection to Wally, who happens to be her ex-boyfriend.

Jesse is yet to appear in the current season of "The Flash." She was only mentioned quite a few times as she is busy with fighting crime on Earth-3. She will be back in an upcoming episode of the series titled "Entering Flashtime" before she will make her appearance on "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Her appearance on the ensemble show will take place on episode 15, which is titled "Necromancing the Stone." This episode will air on March 6. Unlike Kid Flash, however, Jesse is not expected to stay on "Legends of Tomorrow."

From the looks of it, Jesse, who broke up with Wally early this year, will simply give Kid Flash a proper goodbye as he joins Sara (Caity Lotz) and the crew in getting rid of anachronisms peppered through space and time. After all, this new adventure is not something to take lightly, and it does not look like she has fallen out of love with him.

As for Wally, he is expected to be a key part in stopping "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 big bad Mallus. After all, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) has risked quite a lot tracking him down.

There is so much excitement surrounding Kid Flash's arrival on the show since "The Flash" has basically put the character to the side. He rarely did heroics in the current season and was rarely part of the action. This led to him going on a sabbatical in China, the one that Rip interrupted at the end of the last week's episode.

With his entrance on "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, fans should be seeing more action from Kid Flash. Having a speedster on the team definitely gives the motley crew an advantage in their future troubles as well.