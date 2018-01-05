'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 News: Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano Back to Work After the Holidays

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promo image for DC's Legends of Tomorrow

"Legends of Tomorrow" stars Dominic Purcell and Nick Zano are officially back to business after taking a break for the holidays. In a photo uploaded by Purcell on Wednesday, the actor revealed that they're back on the set of the CW series to shoot.

Purcell took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself on the set of "Legends of Tomorrow" and captioned it "Back to #work," confirming that production for the series is back on track. In the series, Purcell plays Mick Rory/Heat Wave.

On the same day that Purcell shared the photo, Zano, who plays Nate Heywood/Citizen Steel in the series, also shared a photo of the cover page of the "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 episode 14 script. As revealed by the image, the episode is titled "Amazing Grace," and it is directed by David Geddes and written by Matthew Maala and Tyrone B. Carter.

The next episode of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 won't arrive until February, but the CW has already released the synopsis for the episode. The trailer for episode 10 also reveals that guest star Matt Ryan, who will play John Constantine, will perform an exorcism. Back in October, series producer Phil Klemmer teased some of the things in store for Ryan's character.

A demonologist, Constantine's appearance in the upcoming episode will involve a lot of things, including a revisiting of 'Arrow' season 4 and the events following the season's finale episode. Klemmer also revealed that he will be involved in a confrontation with the show's big bad. "More than anything, the episode promises to be scary as you know what—tonally it's 'The Exorcist' meets 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.' Demonic possession in a mental institution—what's not to love?" said Klemmer.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 episode 10 will air on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.