'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 News: Jonah Hex Confirmed for Finale Appearance

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow A promo poster for The CW television series "Legends of Tomorrow"

American actor Johnathon Schaech confirms exactly when he will be returning for season 3 of The CW television series "Legends of Tomorrow" as the fan-favorite character Jonah Hex. As it turns out, fans will see the Western-based antihero on the last episode of this season.

As reported by Comic Book, Warner Bros. Studio themselves gave the confirmation that Hex will be returning the series, but failed to specify the episode in which he will be making an appearance, as well as the role that he would play in the grand scheme of the show's plot.

In the past, Schaech expressed his thoughts on incorporating his character as a regular on the show, wherein he stated that "I think it would be great to bring Hex into the equation" in future episodes of "Legends of Tomorrow." This idea is not so far-fetched, especially since fans seem to enjoy the previous episodes that had Hex in them.

It can be seen on the "Legends of Tomorrow" Instagram page that the cast and crew of the show have already begun production for the final moments of the show, which takes place in a Western setting — complete with appropriate cowboy attires and saloons. This is because the time-travelling characters will be visiting this era in American history for the season finale. More importantly, this is the biggest hint that tells fans when they can expect to see Jonah Hex.

Furthermore, fans have been clamoring for demonologist and spirit detective John Constantine, played by Matt Ryan, to make an appearance one again. The popular opinion is for Constantine and Hex to be seen together on the small screen to make one big finale episode — but it is important to note that this is simply rumors, and mostly, wishful thinking by the fans.

What is certain at this point is that Constantine will appear in episode 15 of season 3, titled "Necromancing the Stone," which is scheduled to air on March 19.

The finale episode for season 3 of "Legends of Tomorrow" premieres on April 3 on The CW.