'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 News: Kid Flash Officially Joins Team

A hero from "The Flash" is moving to "Legends of Tomorrow."

Keiynan Lonsdale is now on board "Legends of Tomorrow," according to reports. He will reprise his role as Wally West aka Kid Flash in the superhero drama. The Australian actor is set to appear in a series regular capacity, which means he will get more screen time on his new show compared to when he was in "The Flash."

The CW also announced that Kid Flash will make his first appearance on Feb. 19, one episode after the midseason premiere. He will officially join the team as a full time member in episode 13. West's "Legends of Tomorrow" stint may not be a surprise to most fans since rumors about his move have been around for a long time. Speculation began after viewers noticed that he had been largely absent throughout "The Flash" season 4.

"We loved working with Keiynan in our series premiere — the episode in which we learned that in between seasons 2 and 3 he had been fighting crime in Central City with Nick Zano's Nate Heywood. So when his character stepped away from Flash to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on Legends," said executive producer Phil Klemmer in a press statement.

Meanwhile, TVLine reports season 3 will feature an episode with a young Barack Obama. Although further details about the plot and the episode's title are still being kept under wraps, the episode will focus on the Legends' journey as they head to Occidental College in Los Angeles. They will be going to the time when President Obama was still attending the school as an undergraduate student.

"Legends of Tomorrow" returns for the back half of season 3 on Monday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.