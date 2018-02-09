Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promo image for 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

With the return of the final episodes of "Legends of Tomorrow" coming up in the horizon, recent reports have revealed that actor Brandon Routh and his character might not have enough time to process the events of the previous episodes. Furthermore, there will be a lot of things in store for Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale).

According to reports, Routh's character, Atom, considers the death of Stein (Victor Strand) and the departure of Jax (Franz Drameh) as a big loss and a step backward for the team. However, considering the situations they face in their everyday lives, the team will have no choice but to accept the turn of events and adapt as much as possible. Routh further revealed that there will be a couple of episodes wherein the team will have to scramble to find a way to cope with the situation, recalibrate their beliefs and their emotions, before finally moving on from what had happened. Moreover, it also seems like the gap left by Stein and Jax will be filled in by the Kid Flash, who is Wally West's alter ego.

"Wally is brought to the team by Rip Hunter, of all people, and once he meets them, he realizes this is a good group to stay with," executive producer Marc Guggenheim teases of the speedster's arrival, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Aside from knowing that Wally will be joining the team just in time to help keep everything from falling apart, the cast and crew further revealed that his arrival is set for the episode on Feb. 19, which is a week after "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 returns on the screen. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 is scheduled to return for its final episodes on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on CW.