(Photo: The CW) A still from "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

"Legends of Tomorrow" recently lost Firestorm, but a new character will be joining the Waverider crew pretty soon.

Fans will not forget Stein's (Victor Garber) emotional death in the final chapter of the epic two-night "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover.

His passing was hardest on Jax (Franz Drameh), who decided to leave the team in the midseason finale of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 to find a new kind of adventure as he moves on from his father figure's demise.

Now, the Legends are left without Firestorm and a mechanic, but the slot will soon be filled in, according to executive producer Marc Guggenheim who teased in an interview with Comicbook.com that "a previously established character from the Arrowverse" will replace the duo.

While he played coy on who it will be, he hinted that Russell Tovey's The Ray, who debuted in the crossover as well, is unlikely to be the replacement because the actor still has his commitment to the ABC series "Quantico."

We do have a plan for how to replace Firestorm on the bridge, and it's a really cool one. It's one we're really excited about. There's really like two empty chairs on the Waverider. So we do have a game plan. We've always had a game plan. I just can't talk about the game plan. The CW publicity will determine when we get to unleash that bit of news.

It is speculated that Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) could be one of the newest passengers of the Waverider as fans think that the speedster is underutilized on "The Flash."

However, it is rumored that the character's smaller role on the Grant Gustin-led series is Lonsdale's decision. After all, the actor has movie commitments as well.

Fans cannot help but hope that he ends up on the ensemble series either way. After all, Kid Flash's abilities will come in handy for the team. He also happens to be an engineer, which means that he could pull double duty by doing Waverider repairs when needed. His speed will also make the job easier.

Kid Flash appeared in the premiere of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 fighting alongside Steel (Nick Zano). His appearance made fans realize that the speedster will be perfect for the show.

It cannot be Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) as the actor has already said that he is leaving the Arrowverse as well. In fact, "Legends of Tomorrow" is bound to send the character off soon.

Constantine (Matt Ryan) will board the Waverider when "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 returns next year and even though fans badly want to see it, they do not see the occult expert joining them for the rest of the season and the next due to the licensing hoops The CW will have to go through.

Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) could reunite with the crew but it is unlikely at this time. It could also be Agent Sharpe (Jes Macallan), who enjoys teaming up with Sara (Caity Lotz). Whether or not that will be enough for her to go with them full-time remains to be seen especially since she sees them as "a bunch of idiots," but the series did tease potential romance between the two.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 returns on Feb. 12 taking over the "Supergirl" Monday 8 p.m. ET timeslot.