'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Constantine Could Be the Key to Taking Down Damien Darhk

(Photo: NBC) Matt Ryan as Constantine.

The Waverider crew's run-in with Constantine (Matt Ryan) in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will be quite the game changer.

In an interview with Screen Rant, cast member Brandon Routh, who plays the role of Ray Palmer aka The Atom, says that Constantine will feel right at home since the Legends are in the middle of some mystic stuff with Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) back to life.

He brings a cool element to the show and our season thus far has been heavily influenced by the supernatural and by magic, so it's very appropriate to have him there. He brings a crucial storyline forward and plays an integral role in the episode and kind of us moving forward and helping Ray with some motivation or information that really propels the second half of the season forward. So it's cool.

One of the most exciting moments fans expect to see when Constantine appears in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 is his meeting with Sara (Caity Lotz).

Fans will remember that the assassin and Waverider captain was brought to life through the Lazarus Pit in the fourth season of "Arrow," but was not herself when she got to breathe again.

Oliver (Stephen Amell), who is revealed to have stumbled upon the occult detective during the five years he was missing, sought his help.

Constantine's appearance in the Arrowverse was supposed to be a one-time thing as it can get complicated with all the licensing and other legal kinks that need to be ironed out.

However, fans always hoped fans will see him again, and thankfully, they will. For those who do not know, Constantine was the central character in the short-lived eponymous NBC series.

There is no perfect individual to bring in than Constantine as the knowledge he can offer in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 could help Sara and company take down Damien Darhk.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.