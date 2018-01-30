'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Constantine Performs a Dangerous Exorcism in Episode 10

(Photo: Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow) Promo image for "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

A familiar DC character arrives on the upcoming episode of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Titled "Daddy Darhkest," the show's next episode will see demonologist detective Constantine (guest star Matt Ryan) pay a visit to the Legends. When they accompany him to a psychiatric hospital in the present day, the Legends are surprised to know who Constantine is trying to help.

While the exorcism is ongoing, Sara (Caity Lotz), Leo (guest star Wentworth Miller) and Constantine suddenly go missing. Ray (Brandon Routh) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are forced to deal with Constantine's client, and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) will once again come face to face with Kuasa.

Det. Constantine appeared in the show's winter finale in December when he made his way to the Waverider. He seemingly assisted Sara during her encounter with Malus. Although the character only appeared in a brief moment at the episode, a new sneak peek gives fans a better look at what Constantine will be up to.

In the short teaser, Constantine is seen joining forces with the Legends to fight a new kind of threat that is unlike any they've never seen before. Compared with the past light-hearted episodes, the midseason premiere will be focusing on the dark world of the occult as Constantine attempts to perform a dangerous exorcism.

"I've gotten to work with Matt before on 'Arrow,' although I think I was possessed pretty much the whole time," Lotz previously told ComicBook.com about her experience working with Ryan.

She added, "He's a fabulous actor; we had so much fun on set. I think Sara — he's this really cocky guy who thinks he's the s—t, and I think Sara kind of throws him for a loop because he thinks he's so impressive, but then she ... takes everybody down. I think they're friends — they like each other."

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 returns with new episodes on Monday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.