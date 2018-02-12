'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Constantine Works With The Legends To Solve A Mystery

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promo photo for 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow'

John Constantine (guest star Matt Ryan) will pay a visit to the Legends when "Legends of Tomorrow" returns for the second half of season 3.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Daddy Darhkest," the Legends will decide to grant his request to be accompanied to a present-day psychiatric hospital where they will be surprised to find out who he will try to help.

Showrunner Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly that Constantine will try to persuade the Legends so he can talk to Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) after he encountered a girl who was possessed by a demon because she mentioned the White Canary's name. However, the showrunner did not elaborate the details about Sara's connection to the girl.

But based on the title of the episode, it can be assumed that Constantine's adventure with the Waverider has something to do with Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough).

In an interview with ComicBook.com in November 2017, Lotz shared that she enjoyed working with Ryan in the upcoming episode. "He's a fabulous actor; we had so much fun on set. I think Sara — he's this really cocky guy who thinks he's the s—t, and I think Sara kind of throws him for a loop because he thinks he's so impressive, but then she...takes everybody down. I think they're friends — they like each other."

Ryan, on the other hand, also mentioned in a separate interview that he enjoyed reprising his role from the cancelled NBC horror drama series. However, the upcoming episode will be darker than expected. "I thought the tone of it was quite dark compared to what I've seen of previous episodes. I thought that was great, and that Constantine fitted right into that," he stated.

The CW will air the next episode of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 on Monday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. EDT.