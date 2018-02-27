'Legends Of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Jax Returning For Season Finale

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow A promo poster for the CW television series, 'Legends of Tomorrow.'

After a four-month absence from the series, Franz Drameh is set to return to DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" as Jefferson "Jax" Jackson. Drameh will reprise his role for the season 3 finale which is set to air this April on The CW.

As one half of the nuclear-powered superhero Firestorm along with Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber), Jax lost his powers after Stein died in "Crisis on Earth-X" story arc.

For a time, Jax tried to stay with the team despite being powerless. However, he ultimately left during the midseason finale "Beebo the God of War" in order to spend time with Stein's family.

It is currently unclear what role Jax will play in the film or whether this represents a full-on return for Drameh to the series. Early in the series, when Stein wanted to leave the Waveride, Jax wanted to remain which gave fans hope that Jax will indeed return even without his partner.

That being said, it still hasn't been worked out how he will get his powers back. However, the season-long arc centers on a number of magical totems, one of which is the Fire Totem. It should be possible to use said totem to give Jax his powers back if it's not too convenient.

In addition to Drameh, the "Legends of Tomorrow" Season 3 finale is expected to feature a number of other guest stars. Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech) was already confirmed for the episode while rumors strongly suggest that John Constantine (Matt Ryan) will be back as well.

Constantine previously appeared in the midseason premiere earlier this month and will also make an appearance episode 15, "Necromancing the Stone," three weeks prior to the finale. This is likely due to the fact that Constantine needed an introduction while Jax, who has not made an appearance since his absence, does not.

"Legends of Tomorrow" airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.