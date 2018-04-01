The CW A still from "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, episode 17, "Guest Starring John Noble"

"Legends of Tomorrow" has been knocking it out of the park so far this season, but the best is yet to come.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased that the last two episodes of the hit series will achieve "peak Legends."

In the penultimate episode of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 alone, which is titled "Guest Starring John Noble," fans will see two of the things they never thought they ever would, even on a television show.

One is a young Barack Obama being attacked by the hyper-intelligent gorilla Grodd and the other is the Legends meeting actor John Noble, who also happens to be the voice behind the season's big bad Mallus, during the time he was filming "Lord of the Rings."

"Both moments are just so wonderfully joyous. They're some of the best stuff we've ever done on 'Legends,'" Guggenheim said.

The war between the Waverider crew and Mallus that "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 has been building up will finally culminate in these final episodes.

Interestingly, Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) can be seen on the Waverider in one of the promotional stills from "Guest Starring John Noble," which has many wondering if he is either ready to end Sara (Caity Lotz) and company or work with them as speculated in the past.

The CW Darhk on the Waverider in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, episode 17, "Guest Starring John Noble"

The previous episode teased the possible team-up after he realized that Mallus might be taking his daughter away from him, something that he did not think about when he first struck a deal with the demon.

Seeing that Nora (Courtney Ford) is everything to him, he might find himself out of options unless he teams up with the people he has been hunting through time for two seasons to save his daughter.

With Guggenheim's bold remarks about "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, episode 17, one can only imagine what the finale has in store for fans, and the EP could only describe the season's final hour as "balls-out craziness."

"It really feels like a real finale in that respect and we really draw together almost every thread and character that we'd established over the course of the third season," Guggenheim teased. "And yes, that includes Beebo. Beebo will make a phenomenal return that is quite awesome," he went on to say.

In "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 episode 9, Beebo, the huggable toy that talks when squeezed, was deemed a god by the Vikings after young Martin Stein, who was buying the toy for his daughter Lily, was displaced in their time.

He quickly became a favorite in the show, and the "god of war" was mentioned in the following episodes. In "Necromancing the Stone," Gary (Adam Tsekhman) from the Time Bureau was seen wearing socks with Beebo on it.

Apart from Beebo, many familiar characters will also appear in the season 3 finale as the Legends prepare to stop Mallus. Johnathon Schaech will reprise his role as Jonah Hex and Franz Drameh will be back as Jax.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 returns tomorrow, April 2, with "Guest Starring John Noble" on The CW.