'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: Team Finds Themselves in the Middle of War in Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow) "Legends of Tomorrow" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

The team meets Gorilla Grodd (voiced by David Sobolov) in the upcoming episode of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Titled "Welcome to the Jungle," tonight's episode will see the team find a new Anachronism while Sara (Caity Lotz) is out of commission. Their search leads them to the Vietnam jungle and in the midst of the war.

Determined to find answers, Ray (Brandon Routh), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) disguise themselves as journalists. As they trek through the jungle, they come face-to-face with a time-displaced Gorilla Grodd. Elsewhere, a mysterious individual offers a glimpse at Rory's (Dominic Purcell) past.

The promo opens with the team landing in Vietnam. Aside from featuring bits of action involving the soldiers, the short clip reveals the Grodd is actually the ruler of the Vietnamese revolutionaries who are going up against the American troops.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim previously explained that bringing Grodd back into the fold is a part of their efforts to bring more diversity into the program.

"[The idea to add Grodd to the show] was really born out of, we did the Legion of Doom last year and that was a lot of fun, but at the same time, we were very cognizant of the fact that we had three white men," Guggenheim told Collider. "And then, when we added evil Rip (Arthur Darvill), it was four, and when we added Snart (Wentworth Miller), it was five white men. So, really, at the top of our list was some diversity."

It has been a while since Grodd last appeared on "The Flash" for a special episode. While the character had already been featured in another superhero drama, fans can expect a more powerful Grodd when he arrives on the show.

The third season of "Legends of Tomorrow" airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.