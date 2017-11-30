'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 3 Spoilers: The Squad Heads Back to Nordic Times in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow) Featured is a promotional image for "Legends of Tomorrow."

The Legends must regroup after losing one of their own on the upcoming episode of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3.

Titled "Beebo the God of War," next week's episode will see the Legends turn into Vikings. Still reeling from recent events, the group goes right back to work. They find themselves investigating an anachronism found in a Viking settlement within the New World. The squad eventually realizes that the Norsemen are worshipping a mysterious artifact as their god. Its origins later leave them in shock.

Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) is worried about the possibility of Damien's (Neal McDonough) return. Jax (Franz Drameh) discovers a loophole that could forever change history, so he decides to take the risk.

The promo opens with the Legends battling it out with the Vikings. They must stop the Norsemen from taking over the world before it's too late. Another scene shows the group finding a man who looks like Martin (Victor Garber). He may be the younger version of the character, who recently died after the "Crisis on Earth-X" crossover.

As reports point out, the arrival of Martin's younger version serves as the continuation of the mystery involving the Legends encountering their past selves and loved ones. It's worth noting that younger versions of Martin have been constantly showing up throughout the series. It makes perfect sense for one to appear now since the present-day Martin has passed away.

Martin's heartbreaking goodbye does not come as a surprise. Garber announced his exit in early September, citing his return to Broadway as the reason for leaving the show. He mentioned that he will be part of "Hello, Dolly!" this coming January. The veteran actor's departure was formally announced last month.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.