'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 4 Confirmed, Makes a Casting Move That Was Once Impossible

The CW Matt Ryan as John Constantine in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, episode 15, "Necromancing the Stone"

Fans will be happy to know that they will see more of the Waverider crew in "Legends of Tomorrow" with the series officially renewed for a fourth season — but it gets better.

According to Deadline, Matt Ryan, who plays the fan-favorite master of the dark arts John Constantine, is officially joining the show as a series regular.

Fans of the occult expert have been hoping that Constantine will be officially be part of the group even before he was brought in to help Sara (Caity Lotz) and company defeat the demon Mallus in the current season of "Legends of Tomorrow."

As fans campaigned for Constantine's promotion, the Arrowverse creators and executive producers have said time and again that there are just seemingly insurmountable challenges of bringing him on a regular basis, most of which have to do with licensing rights.

For those who do not know, Constantine comes from an eponymous show that premiered on NBC in 2015. It was unfortunately cancelled after just one season.

Even though the series was short-lived, it immediately gained a huge fan base, which grew all the more when he made his debut to DC television during the fourth season of "Arrow," where he resurrected Sara.

His connection with the former assassin makes his transition to "Legends of Tomorrow" all the easier and, as proven in the current season, just fun to watch.

Ryan being series regular was seemingly hinted in the latest episode, "Necromancing the Stone" when Sara said she might have to "save a bed" for him on the ship.

With Constantine likely becoming a full-time Legend, he will continue to inject awkward and funny complications in Sara and Ava's (Jes Macallan) relationship (which was over by the latest episode, by the way) because of his hook-up with the Waverider captain his previous appearance "Daddy Darkhest."

"Legends of Tomorrow" is currently the only Arrowverse show officially renewed for a brand new season. This does not come as a shock seeing that many fans consider the series the best among the current Arrowverse shows for embracing its craziness and basking in its comic book campiness.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 4 returns next week with "I, Ava," which is expected to reveal her secret that Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) would rather keep on a lid. It will be third to the last installment of the season.