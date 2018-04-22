The CW A still from "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3, episode 17, "Guest Starring John Noble"

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 4 might be taking a page from the current season of the show that started it all, "Arrow."

Phil Klemmer, who will be the sole showrunner after Marc Guggenheim steps down to a consulting position, teased to TV Line that there will be some serious infighting within the Waverider crew next season.

"I think we're ready to maybe have some real betrayal within the ranks of the Legends. Things have gotten really tranquil, so next season I do want the Legends to sort of turn against their own," Klemmer said.

Klemmer goes on to say that the changes that will happen next season won't be transitory. In fact, the internal strife might change the dynamics of the show permanently.

"I don't want these to be cosmetic plot shifts, I want them to have consequences that will be lasting and that will affect the DNA of the show," the showrunner teased.

With "Legends of Tomorrow" easily becoming the best show on Arrowverse right now by embracing its wackiness and of course, the chemistry among the characters, fans are worried that season 4 might mess with the show's winning streak.

"Legends of Tomorrow" has been on a roll so far. After the poor reception of the first season, which was deemed a bit too brooding, the team behind the show realized that the series works when it does not take itself seriously, which is why the second and, more specifically, the third season worked (the latter ended with a final battle between a giant fluffy toy fighting a terrifying demon).

The dynamics on the show and how the team works well together is one of the main reasons fans believe the show works. While there have been the occasional betrayals — most of them involving Mick (Dominic Purcell) —they are resolved easily.

In fact, the team is over all those with Sara (Caity Lotz), when she first recruited Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) to the team, just waving off Heatwave's disloyalty as something they just had to deal with because of him being sort of a loose cannon.

Klemmer's remarks, however, suggest that "Legends of Tomorrow" season 4 will never be the same again after the betrayals the team will go through.

"Arrow" is doing the same storyline this season where the original Team Arrow and the newbies clashed. Guggenheim recently admitted that the whole "Civil War" storyline on the show might have been mishandled, although he asked fans to save their verdict until the season is over.

If this is anything to go by, fans are worried that having the same setup on "Legends of Tomorrow" season 4 might not work, and viewers would hate for the show to fumble now when it is doing so much better already.

However, so far, many are convinced that the characters on the show who come from "Arrow" and "The Flash" are written much better in "Legends of Tomorrow" than in their original series (such as Wally and Damien Darhk), which gives them hope that a "Civil War" storyline will be handled better on the spinoff.

Either way, this would mean another major roster shake-up so the team going into Season 4, which will include Constantine (Matt Ryan), who will be joining the team full-time as they "Pokemon GO" their way through time to catch all the demons that got out when they let Mallus out from his time prison, will change by the end of it all.

At the moment, fans cannot imagine anyone on the Waverider will be capable of betraying the team after how things ended in "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3. With the concept of time travel, alternate Earths and dimensions taken into account, however, this might not be a stretch.