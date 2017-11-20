'Legends of Tomorrow' Spoilers: Time-Displaced Gorilla Grodd Leads Revolutionaries in Vietnam

Next Tuesday on "Legends of Tomorrow," the league of heroes will trek through the jungle of Vietnam to deal with a time-displaced Gorilla Grodd.

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow "Legends of Tomorrow" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 7, titled "Welcome to the Jungle," Ray (Brandon Routh), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), and Zari (Tala Ashe) will pose as journalists to solve the anachronism during the Vietnam War. The heroes will discover that the time-displaced super-intelligent gorilla has become the leader of Vietnamese revolutionaries.

During the Television Critics Association summer press tour, executive producer Phil Klemmer shared that a "non-human" entity recruited Grodd to oppose the Legends. Additionally, the exec revealed that this version of the psychic ape will be the "most evolved and powerful" one yet. Though his recruited was not named, the character is rumored to be Mallus, who will be voiced by John Noble.

At the same event, co-executive producer Marc Guggenheim admitted that the decision to add Grodd to "Legends of Tomorrow" was made in an attempt to diversify the series.

"[The idea to add Grodd to the show] was really born out of, we did the Legion of Doom last year and that was a lot of fun, but at the same time, we were very cognizant of the fact that we had three white men," Guggenheim told Collider. "And then, when we added evil Rip (Arthur Darvill), it was four, and when we added Snart (Wentworth Miller), it was five white men. So, really, at the top of our list was some diversity."

Elsewhere in the episode, Nate (Nick Zano) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) will bump into someone from the latter's past. This unexpected encounter will give a glimpse into his past.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 episode 7, titled "Welcome to the Jungle," airs Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.