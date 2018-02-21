'Legends of Tomorrow' Wraps Up Season 3 Filming; Constantine to Return

Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow Promo photo for "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

"Legends of Tomorrow" has officially wrapped production for season 3.

On Sunday, Caity Lotz confirmed that filming for season 3 of the hit superhero series is done. The actress — who plays Sara Lance aka White Canary — recently took to Twitter to share photos showing how she and her co-stars celebrated the special day.

Lotz is all smiles with fellow cast members Tala Ashe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as they all dressed up for a "pinball and snow wrap party."

Last week's midseason premiere "Daddy Darhkest" saw the comeback of John Constantine (Matt Ryan). It will not be the last time fans will see him, though, because Warner Bros. Television confirmed to ComicBook that Ryan will be back for episode 15. Titled "Necromancing the Stone," the said episode is slated to debut in mid-March.

"When [Darhk] was first mentioned in 'Arrow,' there was obviously some connection between him and John," Ryan said about the said episode. "There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they've had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore."

Last week's episode also saw Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) say goodbye to the team. He explained to Sara (Lotz) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) that he will return to Earth-X with a new goal in mind: to finally propose to the love of his life, Ray "The Ray" Terrill (Russell Tovey).

While Citizen Cold is exiting the show, he is set to appear one more time on "The Flash" before he leaves for good. CBR notes it is still unclear whether Miller will reprise the role in the future, or if his character will make it to the animated series "Freedom Fighters: The Ray" to be released by The CW.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.