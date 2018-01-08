'Legion' News: Bryan Singer No Longer an Executive Producer

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Director of the movie Bryan Singer poses at the premiere of "Jack the Giant Slayer" in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2013.

Bryan Singer has stepped down as executive producer from "Legion."

Show creator Noah Hawley broke the news during the Television Critics Association's press tour:

Bryan asked to take his name off the show, so we have done that.

That being said, viewers will no longer see the "X-Men" director's name on "Legion" season 2, in which he was initially credited as executive producer when the show was renewed back in March.

It is unknown why the director had his name removed, but according to sources that spoke to Deadline, this might have to do with the recent emergence of sexual misconduct allegations against the director, who is even facing a lawsuit claiming sexual assault.

Hawley also talked to the abovementioned publication about Singer's involvement on "Legion":

Very early on in the conception of the show, I met him a couple of times. He was interested in directing the pilot, but once I stepped in to direct, I haven't spoken to him since that moment. Really, he was a name on the screen.

Singer's status as executive producer on "The Gifted" is also up in the air in light of the accusations against him that came to light. Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn explained to Deadline:

As part of his deal for directing the pilot, he is an executive producer on the series. Truthfully, after he shot the pilot, he went and did a movie and had little to no involvement day-to-day in season 1. But we take all the allegations very seriously, and we're looking into it for season 2. Right now we have a lot of time before it premieres, and we continue to have discussions about it.

Singer was also recently fired from directing the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" due to his lack of professionalism and sudden no-shows that became the root of his differences with lead actor Rami Malek.

"Legion" season 2 will premiere in April on FX.