Legion of Doom Rumors: Warner Bros Building Justice League Rival Group for DCEU

Rumors are rife that Warner Bros is putting together the Legion of Doom. Anyone who watched the end credits of the movie "Justice League" might guess that something is in the works and sources say that there are indeed plans to introduce the group in the DC Expanded Universe (DCEU).

Facebook/BatmanVsSuperman Lex Luthor is the head of the Legion of Doom in the DC franchise.

Warner Bros insiders allegedly detailed to El Fanboy that the studio is building the Legion of Doom. It won't be as much as a movie centering on the villain group though. Instead, members of the Legion of Doom might show up in a few planned films under the DCEU.

The studio apparently wants to build on the buzz generated from Deathstroke's (Joe Manganiello) appearance with Lex Luthor (Jessie Eisenberg) in the "Justice League" end credits. The Legion of Doom might be introduced at the San Diego Comic-Con by June 2018, then the group could also be teased at the end credits on "Aquaman," which comes out in theaters December 2018.

Building on the hype, Warner Bros still have "Shazam" and "Wonder Woman 2" in the works in the DCEU. Speculations are that the Legion of Doom might also mark special appearances in these films.

Warner Bros hasn't confirmed the "Justice League" sequel just yet given the feedback for the first movie. With the introduction of Legion of Doom, however, there's more to look forward to in the expanded universe. Fans also speculate that Warner Bros might be scrapping its plan to pursue using the villain Darkseid for "Justice League 2" and instead go with the villain group.

The Legion of Doom originally appeared in the DC animated series "Challenge of the Super Friends" in 1978. Aside from Luthor and Deathstroke, the group also has Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who will make his first big screen appearance on "Aquaman." Other members of the Legion of Doom include Brainiac, Bizarro, Captain Cold, Riddler and Scarecrow.