'Legion' Season 2 Cast News, Premiere Date: Saïd Taghmaoui Departs Series

Facebook/legionfx Promotional image for 'Legion'

Production on the second season of "Legion" is currently underway, but it looks like there will be a new villain in town.

According to Variety, an FX spokesperson recently confirmed that Saïd Taghmaoui has departed the series. It was announced at Comic Con in July that Taghmaoui would be playing Amahl Farouk, also known as the Shadow King, in season 2. However, the actor has left the series, leaving his role to be recasted.

Fans are looking forward to the upcoming season of the FX series. Dan Stevens, who portrays Haller, recently spoke to Collider and teased a "weirder and more wonderful" season. Fans should also expect the unexpected since "Legion" is a very unique show.

"The words 'traditional format' don't really apply to 'Legion,'" Stevens said.

This much was echoed by "The Bad Batch" director Ana Lily Amirpour, who finished directing a season 2 episode in October. Amirpour revealed to Flickering Myth that she usually does not direct content that she did not come up with, but she broke her rule when it came to "Legion" because of how distinct it is.

"I normally don't like directing things I don't own, nor did I set out to direct TV, but 'Legion' is different," she said. "The visuals are crazy, the characters and weird and amazing. And it never goes the way you think it's going to go. Noah Hawley and they approached me and said 'just do whatever you want to do, make it your own' and I read the script and it was just crazy and incredible."

Production on the upcoming season began in September. While Taghmaoui will no longer be playing the Shadow King, other iterations of the character will still appear. Aubrey Plaza and Quinton Boisclair will be reprising their Shadow King roles in season 2.

"Legion" season 2 will premiere in February on FX.