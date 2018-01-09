(Photo: Facebook/legionfx) Promotional image for "Legion."

A familiar face is officially on board "Legion" season 2.

"Homeland" vet Navid Negahban has joined the FX drama's upcoming sophomore run, according to TVLine. News of the casting was announced by series creator Noah Hawley at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday.

Negahban has been tapped to play Ahmal Farouk, also known as the Shadow King. The said villain is a mysterious character who previously attached himself to lead mutant David Haller's (Dan Stevens) psyche in season 1 before eventually being cast out in the final episode.

Negahban will serve as a replacement for Said Taghmaoui, who was confirmed to play Farouk in the summer but left the show in November.

This recent development means Ahmal will be seen with his real face when season 2 picks up this spring. However, this does not mean his previous vessels David (Dan Stevens), Lenny (Aubrey Plaza) and Oliver (Jemaine Clement) are now off the hook.

"He wore different faces and certainly this season we're now meeting him for the first time," Hawley said during the press tour. "That doesn't mean he won't continue to hide and continue to use people."

Season 2 will kick off with a time jump, according to Hawley, to keep viewers guessing about what happens next. The EP stated that he did not want to give too much "clarity" on the next season. "I think the mystery and trying to figure things out is hopefully part of the joy of watching it," he explained.

In other news, Bryan Singer has stepped down as "Legion's" executive producer. Hawley, who also serves as the program's showrunner, said Singer reached out to the network to have his name removed from the "Legion" credits. Singer is currently facing a lawsuit claiming sexual assault, alongside multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

"Legion" season 2 premieres April 2018 on Fox.