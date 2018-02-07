'Legion' Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

Facebook/Asia.Legion A promotional image for the second season oft the FX show, "Legion."

"X-Men" fans get ready because the second season of the FX series "Legion" is coming.

It has been confirmed that FX has finally given the go signal for their hit television show based on the "X-Men" universe, "Legion," this coming spring. According to the network, the show would be making its second season premiere on April 3, 2018, Tuesday at 10 p.m. The news comes months after it was revealed back in March 2017 that the critically-acclaimed show had been renewed for a second season.

The announcement of the show's release also came with an all-new banner featuring several faces of David Haller, played by Dan Stevens, lined up symbolizing the inner turmoil the character has in his mind.

With season 2 arriving soon, viewers may finally get to see the villain of the story, the so-called Shadow King in the form of Amahl Farouk. It should be remembered that in the comics, Shadow King has been a pre-X-men enemy of Professor Charles Xavier whose power had grown incredibly vast that he was able to cross into the astral plane and live there is a monstrous being.

And speaking of Charles Xavier, the show so far has been quite elusive when it comes to Dan Haller's true parentage. In the comics, he was known as Xavier's son, but the show is yet to actually discuss if they want to incorporate this into "Legion." According to series creator Noah Hawley, he says that he hasn't exactly dived into that part of the story yet but will be thinking about it soon.

Created, written and executive produced by Hawley, "Legion" tells the story of Dan Haller, a man who previously believed himself to be schizophrenic but later on discovers that he may actually be the most powerful mutant in the "X-men" universe.

Apart from Hawley, the show also has John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory as executive producers. Bryan Singer, the man responsible for the "X-Men" film franchise had earlier asked himself to be removed from the show's credits after getting involved in a sexual harassment allegation.