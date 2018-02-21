'Legion' Season 2 Premiere Date Spoilers: Lenny Makes Viewers Question Their Sanity

Facebook/Asia.Legion A promo poster for the second season of the FX series "Legion"

In a recently released promotional teaser for season 2 of the FX television drama series "Legion," American actress Aubrey Plaza tells viewers that everything they have witnessed thus far are not real.

In the 33-year-old's official Twitter page, Plaza, who plays Lenny in the series, is shown wearing an all-black attire, with a bright white background that resembles a psychologist's office. She also sports a bob cut to fit the medical profile, with matching glasses, while twirling a pen in between her fingers.

She mentions that the various characters, like David Haller, played by Dan Stevens, and Sydney, played by Rachel Keller, are all just products of the viewers' imagination, and that none of the events that took place in season 1 have really occurred.

The one-minute teaser was shot to make viewers feel like they are in a trance, and it has been described as "trippy" and "psychedelic" — all of which could possibly make the audience question their own sanity.

Of course, given how season 1 ended, the trailer is completely appropriate. Fans were left on the edge of their seats when the season concluded with David being kept at some sort of asylum for him to be treated for his mental disorders, which, as the followers of the show may know, is not the case. David is simply a mutated human with telekinetic and psychic powers.

It is important to note that Lenny is also the show's main villain, the Shadow King. Meanwhile, Plaza will not be making appearances as frequently in season 2 since Navid Negahban has already been cast to play the role. Despite Negahban being the Shadow King's new host for season 2, fans will still get to see Plaza from time to time — perhaps in the form of flashbacks or hallucinations.

The Shadow King's real name is Amahl Farouk, who has the exceptional ability to transfer from one person to another.

Season 2 of "Legion" will premiere on April 3 on FX.