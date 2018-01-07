Facebook/Legion "Legion" season 2 premieres in April on FX.

Season 2 of "Legion" will feature Lenny Busker (Aubrey Plaza) evolve into her own person. Meanwhile, showrunner Noah Hawley revealed that season 2 will feature a time jump.

When "Legion" returns with season 2, Lenny will be figuring out who she really is now that Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban) will show his true self, Hawley revealed at the 2018 Television Critics Association (TCA).

"What was interesting to me was to keep evolving Lenny. I didn't want her to become this mask worn by another person," Hawley explained according to a Deadline report.

But even though both Hawley and Plaza — who was also present at the TCA panel — didn't reveal anything else, they both agreed that Lenny's journey is a traumatic one.

"For season 2, it's as though my power has been taken from me. Now we have to dig deeper," Plaza revealed.

Meanwhile, Hawley also talked about how "Legion" season 2 will be starting off with a time jump of one year, Slashfilm reports. The new season will begin with David (Dan Stevens) trying to piece together what happened in the past year.

Hawley describes season 2 as "David now being the sane man in an insane world," as opposed to the opposite situation in the first installment of "Legion." The showrunner also mentioned that he became interested in "mass psychology" and "mental illness" in a cultural way, which could be the blaring themes in season 2.

Aside from this, Hawley also revealed that David will be on a journey himself in discovering whether he'll be a hero or a villain.

"It's not determined yet where he's going to end up. A lot of that's going to have to do with what's holding him on the good path, this love story with Rachel and his experience with Farouk," Hawley explained.

"Legion" season 2 is expected to premiere in April on FX.