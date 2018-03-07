'Legion' Season 2 Spoilers: David Returns To Face More Adventures Against The Shadow King

Facebook/Asia.Legion Dan Stevens as David Haller in 'Legion' season 2.

The first official trailer for FX's "Legion" season 2 teases another set of trippy adventures.

The promo trailer revealed that David Haller (Dan Stevens) returns from a place which he cannot remember. But upon his return, he will discover that all the Summerland mutants will be working with their former enemies from Division 3 of the government to solidify their fight against the Shadow King (Navid Negahban), who happens to be the series' major villain.

In one of the clips in the trailer, the Shadow King will manage to control a person's mind and put them in a chattering state. One of his victims will be Ptonomy Wallace (Jeremie Harris), who seemed to have been inflicted with the teeth-chattering bug.

The trailer also showed that the Shadow King will use David's lady love Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller) to make him weak. According to the big bad, Syd "lives in the future you're going to destroy, and when you do she will cease to exist." This could be the Shadow King's way to force David to use all his powers so he can be easily defeated.

Aside from the trailer, the show's executive producer Noah Hawley revealed several hints about what will happen to the sophomore season of "Legion" during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January.

According to Hawley, the upcoming season will showcase mental illnesses in a cultural level. "We're also exploring with Dan [Stevens], he's on a journey here in which in the language of this world, you have heroes and villains. It's not determined yet where he's going to end up," the executive producer stated as reported by Player.One. "A lot of that's going to have to do with what's holding him on the good path, this love story with Rachel [Keller] and his experience with Farouk."

FX will air the premiere episode of "Legion" season 2 on Tuesday, April 3, at 10 p.m. EST.