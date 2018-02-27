'Legion' Season 2 Spoilers: Teaser Trailer Alludes to Potential Threat to Mankind

Facebook/Asia.Legion A promo photo for the American television series "Legion"

A new teaser trailer for the second season of American television series "Legion" has been released, which shows that audiences are in for a wild and, perhaps, terrifying, ride.

In the promotional trailer, it can be seen that Sydney Barrett, played by Rachel keller, gives a hair-raising warning, as she utters the words "this kills everyone." What makes the trailer effective in providing the chills is the fact that "this" is not discussed at all, except for the fact that it will result in the demise of mankind.

The message by Syndey is followed by teeth-chattering, shots of three-identical-looking odd men, including a shot of Ptonomy Wallace, played by Jeremie Harris, suffering from the same teeth-chattering compulsion as well.

Just like in the previous promotional trailers, the creators of the show have been successful in keeping fans and audiences alike in the dark in terms of what the plot for season 2 is going to be. With the "Chatter" teaser, as well as Aubrey Plaza's promotional one-minute psychedelic teaser, it appears that the marketing for the second season all points to a much darker and horror-centric plot.

The series is based on the "X-Men" comic books, and is considered as a spin-off that centers around David Haller, played by Dan Stevens — who is initially diagnosed with schizophrenia back in season 1 but, in reality, possesses incredible telekenetic and psychic powers.

It is widely speculated that Sir Patrick Stewart, who plays Professor X in the "X-Men" films, may have a cameo role on the show if the series remains faithful to the comics — wherein David is the son of Charles, as well as Gabrielle Haller. Most of the cast will be returning for the second season such as Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Katie Aselton, and more.

"Legion" season 2 returns on FX on Tuesday, April 3, at 10 p.m. EST.