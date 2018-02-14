'Lego Marvel Superheroes 2' Latest News: 'Black Panther' DLC Rolls Out

"Lego Marvel Superheroes 2" is ready to get on the "Black Panther" hype as Lego and Warner Bros. releases a new DLC set in Wakanda. The new content update, which goes by the title "Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack," has been available since Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Black Panther himself is already available in "Lego Marvel Superheroes 2" as an unlockable character, perhaps owing to his role in the "Avengers" series that the game adapted. This time, though, Lego is celebrating with Marvel on the upcoming premiere of the movie as the new DLC brings in the rest of the "Black Panther" cast, as Polygon noted.

YouTube/LEGO/Marvel The "LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2" Season pass grants access to a new level and character pack inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" film.

The two faithful Dora Milaje royal guards in the movie, Okoye and Nakia, now have their blocky counterparts in the game as the "Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack" launched. Fighting alongside them in a new chapter of the action adventure game is Black Panther's ally Everett K. Ross, as well as Shuri, according to IGN.

As a DLC with its own story chapter, the movie antagonists are also represented as well with Erik Killmonger and Ulysses Klaue coming in. The add-on gives the game's Black Panther his new Vibranium Suit variant, too.

"Black Panther Movie Character and Level Pack" is now available for $2.99 as a standalone purchase, and the DLC is also available as part of the Season Pass for the game. The Season Pass itself costs $14.99, and for that additional purchase, all "Lego Marvel Superheroes 2" are made available for free.

In the video below, Warner Bros. and Lego welcome the Black Panther and gang to "Lego Marvel Superheroes 2" in its new DLC, which is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The "Black Panther" movie itself is coming out in two days, hitting theaters everywhere on Friday, Feb. 16.