Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending 'Girls' Writer From Sexual Assault Claims

Lena Dunham has issued an apology following backlash for defending former "Girls" writer Murray Miller against sexual assault allegations.

"As feminists, we live and die by our politics, and believing women is the first choice we make every single day when we wake up," Dunham said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Therefore I never thought I would issue a statement publically supporting someone accused of sexual assault but I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend's situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months."

Actress Aurora Perrineau, daughter of "Lost" alum Harold Perrineau, filed a complaint against Miller on Friday, claiming he sexually assaulted her in 2012. She was only 17-years old when she met Miller at L.A.'s Standard Hotel along with her friends. Additionally, she admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. She recalled the writer offering them a ride home, which she was reluctant to accept, she said. And in her statement for a Polygraph, she claimed she woke up in his bed naked while he was performing unconsented sexual intercourse with her.

Through his lawyers, the actor denied Perrineau's allegations.

Shortly after the accusations were made public, Dunham and "Girls" co-creator Jenni Konner showed support for their colleague. In a joint statement, they implied that Perrineau simply misreported the alleged rape.

Dunham and Konner said that their "insider knowledge" on Miller's situation was what made them confident that Perrineau's accusation belongs to the "3% of assault cases that are misreported every year."

Netizens slammed Dunham for her remarks, especially since her statement does not align with her feminist stance. One Twitter user even quoted back a tweet Dunham shared in Aug. wherein she said that women do not lie about rape.

Zinzi Clemmons, one of the writers for Dunham and Konner's "Lenny Letter," submitted her resignation on Sunday following the co-creators' statement. She also spoke out against Dunham. Clemmons shared that when her friend was sexually assaulted, it was not reported because the assailant was one of Dunham's influential peers.