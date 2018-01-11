Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid Lena Dunham and her boyfriend of five years Jack Antonoff have officially called it quits.

Lena Dunham has finally spoken out regarding her split with Jack Antonoff.

It looks like Lena Dunham is looking back on her relationship with her boyfriend of five years, Jack Antonoff, rather positively amid their recent split. It was revealed on Monday that the "Girls" actress and her singer boyfriend had officially ended their relationship, and the day after, Dunham took to Instagram to officially address their breakup in the sweetest way possible.

In an Instagram Live video, the actress thanked her fans and friends for the overwhelming support she has received. Not only that, the 31-year-old also revealed that she still wears the ring Antonoff gave her, saying, "I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me and I'll always wear it, because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing and it doesn't have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends."

"Things can be 'you're a drop of water and you re-enter the ocean,'" she said in the four-minute video. "Anyway, I really love you all and I'm really thankful for the support, really thankful for the love," she continued.

It should be remembered that the 33-year-old Bleachers frontman had previously given Dunham a friendship ring as an early gift for their anniversary back in 2016. The actress even showed it off on Instagram. And now, it's definitely looking like this ring shows the former couple's continued friendship despite ending their years-long romance.

A source close to the couple had revealed that the couple had parted ways rather amicably, explaining that, over the years, Antonoff and Dunham had grown apart and that separating is the best thing for them to do. The former couple first started dating back in 2012 after Antonoff's sister set them up for a blind date.