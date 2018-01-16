Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff 'Took Forever' to Split

(Photo: Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid) Lena Dunham and her boyfriend of five years, Jack Antonoff, have officially called it quits.

Speaking with Us Weekly, a source revealed that Antonoff and Dunham's split was actually not as surprising to them as it was to their fans. "They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was very drawn out. They took forever to actually break up," said the insider, adding, "It just took way too long to pull off the bandaid."

Multiple reports confirmed on Monday that Dunham, 31, and Antonoff, 33, have called it quits after dating for five years. The "Girls" alum and her former beau first met on a blind date set up by their mutual friends in late 2012. The Bleachers singer eventually moved into her home in Brooklyn and started living with her since. Dunham's rep, Cindi Berger, did confirm that their split was "amicable."

Despite their breakup, Dunham still chooses to wear the ring Antonoff gave her. During an Instagram Live, the TV actress said, "I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me and I'll always wear it. Love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing and it doesn't have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends."

It was previously confirmed that Antonoff has already moved on from the relationship and is now dating someone new. Though the identity of his new lady love was not revealed at the time, recent reports claim he is dating Lorde.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter worked on most of her Melodrama album with Antonoff. He is also credited in almost every song on her 2017 record. Aside from Lorde, Antonoff also frequently works with other famous personalities in music including Taylor Swift.