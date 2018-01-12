Lenovo and Google Announces Standalone Daydream Wireless VR Headset

Lenovo and Google have just announced the new Mirage Solo, a VR headset that packs everything it needs to run within its lightweight frame. Based on Google's Daydream VR platform, the Mirage Solo does away with the need for a separate PC, console or mobile phone to show VR content.

The result is a compact, lightweight VR device that does not need to be plugged into a separate device. As a fully wireless VR headset, users are free to walk and move about unimpeded by cables and wires, a fact that Lenovo and Google took full advantage of when they also added the "WorldSense" body movement tracking feature, according to The Verge.

Lenovo/Google The Lenovo Mirage Solo is a standalone Wireless VR headset based on Google's Daydream platform.

It's a feature new to the VR market that lets users interact with the 3D VR space in new ways. "Lean, dodge and duck with WorldSense, a new technology that understands your movement in space without the need to set up any external sensors," Google described the new feature in their Daydream VR website.

The new headset, as a stand-alone VR device, comes with its own Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 VR platform chipset backed by 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. Battery life is estimated at seven hours, but this long charge life comes at a price — the Lenovo Mirage Solo weighs 645 grams, making it one of the heaviest VR headsets from a major manufacturer today.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo comes with a 5.5-inch LCD screen that projects a 1,280 by 1,440-pixel image for each eye. There's also a microSD slot for a future storage upgrade as needed.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo will cost under $400 and will be available sometime in the second quarter of 2018. Lenovo's Daydream VR website indicates a launch date of spring 2018 for the new headset and the new Mirage Camera that will launch alongside it.