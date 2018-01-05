Lenovo Unveils New ThinkPad Lineup Ahead of CES 2018

Lenovo official website Lenovo's new ThinkPad 580 is boosted with powerful 8th Gen Intel Core processors.

With a few days left before this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), recent reports have revealed that Lenovo has unveiled the new line of ThinkPad notebooks that will kick things off for the event. The new version features faster and more powerful processors, as well as improved portability.

According to reports, Lenovo seems to be determined to keep the image of the work laptop as one of the most powerful in the market with the new lineup that will debut this year. For the ThinkPad X Series, Lenovo has introduced the X38- Yoga, which features a 360-degree hinge and a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen. It will be featuring the eighth generation Core i7 with vPro tech from Intel and 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB PCle SSD storage. Meanwhile, the X280 showcases longer battery life, clocking in at 13 hours and 20 percent lighter as well as 15 percent thinner than its predecessors.

Aside from the X Series, Lenovo has also unveiled what to expect for the T and L Series. Further reports have revealed that the ThinkPad T580 and T480 will feature Nvidia's GeForce MX150 for the graphics card, while the ThinkPad L580 and L480 will be showcasing AMD's Radeon 530. Thunderbolt 3 is also expected to be a feature in the entire lineup, while Lenovo has taken a more laidback approach in the external aesthetics of their models.

The specific release date of the ThinkPad lineups have yet to be revealed but more information is expected to be released in the coming months. In the meantime, the highly anticipated ThinkPad X280 will be priced at $999 while the rest of the lineup will vary from $609 to $1,699 with ThinkPad L380 at the highest price point. The devices are going to be featured in CES 2018, which is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas.