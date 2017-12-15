Lenovo Yoga 920 Review Roundup: Original 2-in-1 Still One of the Best

Lenovo has pioneered the 2-in-1 form factor laptop with their first Yoga line of notebooks, and it's no surprise that the latest model, the Yoga 920, continues to be one of the best at the convertible game.

Other laptop makers like HP and Acer has since come out with their own take at hybrid laptops, but the Yoga still has a few features that make it stand out from the rest, as The Verge notes. As a direct sequel to the Yoga 910, Lenovo has made sure to improve on the previous model with an impressive list of new features, earning it an 8 for Stefan Etienne.

Lenovo The new Lenovo Yoga 920 has long-range voice-activated support, a slim bezel 4K resolution display, an optional digital pen, and more.

Lenovo, for the new model, took the already excellent Yoga 910 and added a Thunderbolt 3 port, an improved webcam layout, a Windows Precision touchpad, improved cooling, and longer battery life. As a first for the series, the Yoga 920 now also has its own active pen, as well.

The longer battery life is thanks to the more efficient 8th Generation Intel Core i-series processors in the new models, as C Net pointed out. The laptop is rather heavy at 3 pounds; the price tag is hefty, as well, at $1,300 and up. Even then, all its good points earned it an 8.7 for CNet's Joshua Goldman.

For Techradar's Matt Hanson, it's another remarkable 2-in-1 release from Lenovo. The new line of laptops with detachable keyboards have taken a bit of shine off the form factor, but the Yoga 920 is still as slim and light as any comparable models out there.

Integrated graphics could also mean that the laptop is more suited for day-to-day communication, rather than heavy image or video editing work. As a fan-cooled system, the Yoga 920 also has a tendency to get a bit loud when pushed to the limit. Given these compromises, however, the new release from Lenovo is still one of the best value for the price.