Lenten Season 2018: What is Ash Wednesday and Why Faithfuls Observe It?

REUTERS/Pepe Marin A local resident, playing the role of Jesus Christ, carries his cross during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain.

While lovers are looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day on February 14, Christians, especially devout Catholics, will be observing the first day of the Lenten season that day, Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the Lenten season. As the season is based on the date of the Easter, which, on the other hand, is based on or around the time of the first moon of vernal equinox (first day of Spring), the date of Ash Wednesday and other important dates of the Lenten season change every year. Hence, this year, Ash Wednesday will be observed on February 14 while it fell on March 1 last year.

According to Biblical scholar and Priest Lauren F. Winner, the observance of Ash Wednesday began in the 11th Century. The day is an important part of the Christian calendar as it signals the beginning of the season of fasting, repentance, prayer, and self-control, the Lenten Season.

"You see that in the book Daniel in the nine chapter there's a line about associating fasting with ashes, so ashes are associated with penance, which is the dominant theme of Lent," Winner said.

While many Christians observe the Lenten Season, it is only the Catholics who undergo the ritual of having their foreheads marked with ash formed into a shape of the cross on Ash Wednesday. As priests form the ash cross on the foreheads of the faithfuls, they usually say, "Repent, and believe in the Gospel."

The ash used in the forming of the cross sign comes from burned palm leaves that have been blessed the previous year during the Palm Sunday (another important day of the Lenten Season) and is mixed with Holy Water or olive oil to form a pasty mixture.

Many Catholics allow the ash cross to stay on their forehead throughout the day to show their sorrow over Jesus' crucifixion.

Apart from Ash Wednesday, other important dates included in the Lenten Season are Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday, which fall on March 25, March 29, March 30, and April 1, respectively, this year.

Not counting all the Sundays within the period, the Lenten Season lasts for 40 days as they represent the number of days Jesus spent in sacrifice in the wilderness before starting His ministry.

The season officially ends on Easter Sunday, the day when Jesus resurrected after His crucifixion and death on Good Friday.