Lenten Season 2018: What is It and When Does this Christian Holy Season Begin?

REUTERS/Erik de Castro Penitents hang on crosses as they are crucified during Good Friday Lenten rites in Cutud, San Fernando Pampanga in northern Philippines April 22, 2011.

The Lent inches closer as the annual religious season begins this Ash Wednesday, which falls on Valentine's Day this year.

The Lent Season is the period between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday wherein Christians work on purifying their spirituality and engage in meditation and/or penance. Not counting the Sundays within the period, the Lent Season, simply known as Lent, lasts for 40 days as it represents the 40 days Jesus spent in the wilderness before starting his ministry.

While the Lent officially starts on Ash Wednesday, it is important to note that it changes every year. This is because the Christian holy season depends on the date of Easter, the last day of Lent. As the date of Easter is based on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the vernal equinox (the first day of Spring), the dates of Ash Wednesday and all other important days of Lent change every year.

But, why must Easter be based on the first full moon of the vernal equinox, some may ask. It is because Biblical records show that Jesus was crucified during the Jewish holy day of Passover. As Passover was observed on the first full moon after the vernal equinox, hence, Easter, the day when Jesus resurrected, is celebrated around the same time of year as well.

Between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday, there are three other important dates within the Lent period. Many Christians, especially the Catholics, observe the Sunday before Easter as Palm Sunday. This represents the day when Jesus entered Jerusalem, where he was greeted by the crowd that put palm branches on the ground for the donkey Christ was riding to walk on.

The Thursday before Easter, on the other hand, is called Maundy Thursday. Faithfuls remember this as the day when Jesus had a last supper with his disciples before he was arrested.

Finally, the Friday before Easter is called Good Friday. On this day, Christians remember Jesus' sufferings until his crucifixion and eventual death on the cross. Many Catholics around the world also observe the day by doing the Stations of the Cross, which includes prayers and moments of reflection in each of the 14 events that lead to the death of Christ.

This year, Palm Sunday falls on March 25, Maundy Thursday on March 29, Good Friday on March 30, and Easter Sunday on April 1.