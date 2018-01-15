Leonardo DiCaprio Cast In Quentin Tarantino's 'Charles Manson' Movie

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest star to join Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film based on the American criminal and cult leader "Charles Manson." Set to be released next year, it will be the actor's first movie since his Academy Award-winning performance in 2015's "The Revenant."

Not much is known about the actor's role other than that he will be playing an aging, out-of-work actor in the film. DiCaprio last collaborated on 2012's "Django Unchained" as "Monsieur" Calvin J. Candie.

Tom Cruise had already bagged a lead role in the film although it is unclear whether the actor will play Manson himself. Tarantino also reportedly want actress Margot Robbie to play the Manson Family's murder victim Sharon Tate.

Tarantino also reportedly interested in bringing in veteran actor Al Pacino in the film as well while Samuel L. Jackson, who previously worked with Tarantino, was also rumored to be part of the film's cast.

The film will be Tarantino's ninth feature and is set to premiere in theaters on Aug. 9, 2019. The release date coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Manson family murdering Tate and committing the LaBianca murders. Manson himself recently passed away on Nov. 19, 2017 in his prison cell at Bakersfield, California.

Tarantino has told media outlets that it's not a Charles Manson biopic but rather an ensemble film set during the tumultuous time period of 1969. Filming for the "Charles Manson" film is set to begin this year with Tarantino, David Heyman, and Shannon McIntosh serving as producers. Georgia Kacandes will also be serving as the film's line producer and executive producer.

Distribution of the film will be handled by Sony who beat out several bidders, including Warner Bros. and Paramount, for rights to the film. The film will be Tarantino's first flick without the Weinstein Company following the downfall of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.