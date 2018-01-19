Facebook/The Wolf of Wall Street Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 "The Wolf of Wall Street." Rumors claim that the two actors may reunite in another Quentin Tarantino movie slated for a 2019 release.

While no official announcement has been made, a report claims that Leonardo DiCaprio is playing the role of an actor who has his own Western show on TV in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino project.

After it was initially reported that DiCaprio was going to play the role of an aging movie star in the yet to be officially titled movie to be helmed by Tarantino, the latest report claims that the "Titanic" star and Oscar-winning actor is portraying the role of an actor starring in his own Western TV show airing between 1958 and 1963. As the fictional TV actor attempts to cross over into the movies, he will fail, and by 1969, the time setting of the movie, he makes a living by guesting on other TV shows as he considers moving to Italy where low-budget Western movies are popular.

According to an exclusive report of Deadline, the film will be set at the height of the hippy movement in Hollywood and, in one way or another, will involve the Manson Murders.

Unconfirmed reports also claim that the upcoming Tarantino-directed movie will serve as a reunion for DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who first joined forces in another Tarantino project, "The Wolf Of Wall Street," released in 2013. Reportedly, Robbie's inclusion in the movie was requested by DiCaprio himself, although it is unclear if the actress can be a part of the project as rumors claim that she will be busy filming "Suicide Squad 2," which is also alleged to enter production this year.

Apart from DiCaprio, reports also claim that Tom Cruise is also being eyed for one of the lead roles in the yet to be officially titled movie. Sources also claim that Al Pacino is also being considered for a still undisclosed role.

The still to be officially titled movie is slated for an August 2019 release, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the Manson Murders.