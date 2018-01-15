Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014.

"Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio is set to work with film director Quentin Tarantino yet again for his upcoming Manson movie. According to reports, the actor is still in talks with the director regarding the role but they are expected to close the deal soon.

Although details about the project are still scarce, Tarantino's Manson movie will reportedly not focus on the Manson murders that happened in Los Angeles in the 1960s. The movie is tentatively being referred to as "#9" because it's Tarantino's ninth movie. The film is one of Tarantino's highest-profile projects, carrying a $100 million production budget.

Last year, the Manson movie became the subject of a bidding war among studios following the exposes involving Harvey Weinstein. Since he started his career as a filmmaker, Tarantino has made all his films for Weinstein's The Weinstein Company. However, the director decided to choose a different producer for his Manson movie after the scandal. Ultimately, the project landed at Sony, and the studio recently reported that filming for the movie would start later this 2018.

Tarantino's Manson movie will mark DiCaprio's second project with the director. Previously, the actor also worked with the renowned filmmaker on "Django Chained," which hit theaters in 2012. The project will also serve as DiCaprio's first movie since he bagged the Best Actor award at the Academy Awards for his stellar performance in "The Revenant."

Details about the film are still scarce, but reports reveal DiCaprio will play an aging, out-of-work actor. The film will reportedly not be a biographical movie, but it will be set during the summer of 1969 when the followers of Manson carried out a string of gruesome killings in Southern California. Manson is known in the history of America as one of the most notorious criminals of the 20th century.

Tarantino's Manson movie is set for release on Aug. 9, 2019.