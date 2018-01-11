'Les Miserables' TV Series Cast Lily Collins, David Oyelowo, and Dominic West

BBC is mounting a TV series based on Victor Hugo's historical novel "Les Miserables." Unlike its most popular adaptations, however, this small screen version will be without music.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni David Oyelowo will play Javert in the upcoming "Les Miserables" TV series on BBC.

Leading the cast of "Les Miserables" on TV is Dominic West ("The Affair"), who will play the convict Jean Valjean. Lily Collins ("Mirror, Mirror") will assume the role of Fantine, whom Valjean helps with her daughter, Cosette played by Ellie Bamber ("Nocturnal Animals").

Dominic Oyelowo ("Selma") will play the villain Javert, while the latest lead star of the "The Crown," Olivia Colman will also join the show in a yet to be revealed role. Josh O'Connor ("God's Own Country") and Erin Kellyman ("Raised by Wolves") will be in the series as well.

Andrew Davies will serve as the showrunner for"Les Miserables." He also developed the small screen adaptations of the classic stories "War and Peace" (2016), "Little Dorrit" (2008) and "Pride and Prejudice" (1995) for the BBC.

Hugo published the 1,500-paged novel "Les Miserables" in 1862 that examined the politics and justice in France. The series will delve deeper into the friction between Valjean and Javert sans the musical numbers. Tom Shankland has been tapped to direct the show.

"To play an iconic role like Javert is any actor's dream, but to play it as written by Andrew Davies goes beyond my wildest dreams," Oyelowo said following the casting announcements.

"Les Misables" was first adapted as a feature film in 1935 and earned a nomination for Best Picture. In the 1980s, Broadway legends Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schonberg adapted Hugo's story into a musical that still continues to play on stages around the world.

In 2012, Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe starred as Valjean and Javert in the musical adaptation for the big screen. Anne Hathaway played Fantine, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress trophy at the Oscars. Jackman also won the Best Actor plum.

Production for "Les Miserables" will start in February on location in France and Belgium. BBC has not yet announced its premiere date.