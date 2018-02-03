'Lethal Weapon 5' News: Film Series Director Says Fifth Installment Is a No Go

Facebook/ LethalWeaponMovie Danny Glover and Mel Gibson as Roger Murtaugh and Martin Riggs in the classic action film "Lethal Weapon" back in 1987

The future of the rumored action movie "Lethal Weapon 5" or "Lethal Finale" is in limbo. And renowned director Richard Donner revealed that another installment to the action series is most likely not to happen.

Previous reports revealed that the stars of the movie franchise, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, are on board the 5th installment. Looks like Riggs and Murtaugh, played by Gibson and Glover in the series, respectively, are not actually getting too old for their roles. Donner also said he, along with a talented writer Channing Gibson, already has something planned for the fifth installment. During an interview with Maltin on Movies, Donner shared some of his vision for "Lethal Weapon 5." He said, "I'm ready to do 5. It's called Lethal Finale. It's very dark. And we were all set to go -- there's a wonderful writer named Channing Gibson, who wrote Lethal Weapon 4 for me and we have a really great story. It is dark."

Donner then explained the reason why the plugs are being pulled. "Now Warner Bros. is doing their old-fashioned tricks. Not Warner Bros., there's this guy who runs the studio who's great, but they have these people in the legal department who do the negotiating in the most counter-productive way," he explained.

The director himself and longtime fans of the series were disappointed with the news. "I wanted to end it on an emotional note, and I don't think it's gonna happen," Donner shared. Warner Bros. nor any representative from the company has not released any comment on Donner's statement about the movie.

"Lethal Weapon" released in 1987 is one of the most successful action films of all time. The film was then followed with "Lethal Weapon 2," "Lethal Weapon 3," and "Lethal Weapon 4."

All "Lethal Weapon" installments received mixed reviews from fans and movie experts, but are all recognized as classics in the entertainment industry.