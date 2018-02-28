'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Episode 17 Spoilers, Air Date: What's Next For Riggs And Molly?

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX Promotional banner for the second season of FOX's buddy cop series, "Lethal Weapon"

With a title as telling as "The Odd Couple" it's pretty obvious that "Lethal Weapon" season 2 episode 17 will feature the former lovers Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Molly Hendrickson (Kristen Gutoskie). After "Ruthless" saw Ruthie Krumholz (Swoosie Kurtz) exit the series, the fans might be looking for Martie to get a bit of romance next airing.

The episode, as a whole, may be all about relationships. At least that's what the episode synopsis suggests.

"After the fatal end to an argument on a construction site, the squad works to untangle facts about the incident," the synopsis reads. "Meanwhile, Riggs struggles to rekindle his relationship with Molly, Trish's job is on the line as she tries to close a big deal at work, and Murtaugh gets one last chance to make it right at home."

While it doesn't elaborate how Martin struggles when he tries to rekindle his relationship, it might have something to with his job. After all, he left Molly and her son when he felt that his job was bringing them closer to danger.

Whether it's with Trish, with Murtaugh, or some other character on the show, fans should expect some surprises. This is "Lethal Weapon" after all. And given that there's a hiatus coming leading into March 13, the showrunners are probably cooking something up to keep fans on the edge.

But while romance and suspense are the main themes of this episode, fans can expect a sprinkling of comedy in "The Odd Couple." It should be a given since the title itself is a reference to one of the greatest comedy series of all time.

Fox has not yet revealed when the series will return after the aforementioned hiatus. Thankfully, that uncertainty doesn't cover the next "Lethal Weapon" episode which is set to air this Tuesday, March 6, 8:00 p.m. ET.