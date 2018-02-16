Facebook/Lethal Weapon on Fox "Lethal Weapon" season 2 returns for its episode 16 on February 27.

Riggs (Clayne Crawfords) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) will be struggling with their respective relationships in the upcoming episode 17 of "Lethal Weapon" season 2.

Based on the released synopsis for the upcoming season 2 episode 17 of "Lethal Weapon," Riggs and Murtaugh will need to address the personal aspects of their individual lives. While nothing much is known about the upcoming episode, some opine that it will be an important one as it will finally determine if Riggs and Murtaugh can find happiness as they balance home and work. If they fail to be happy in any of the two aspects, it may simply mean that that one can suffer as they gravitate towards the other side.

"After the fatal end to an argument on a construction site, the squad works to untangle facts about the incident. Meanwhile, Riggs struggles to rekindle his relationship with Molly (Lynn Collins), Trish's (Keesha Sharp) job is on the line as she tries to close a big deal at work, and Murtaugh gets one last chance to make it right at home in the all-new 'The Odd Couple' episode of 'Lethal Weapon,'" goes a part of the synopsis for the upcoming episode, which is slated to air in the evening of March 6 on Fox at 8 EST.

Meanwhile, "Lethal Weapon" season 2 is currently on hiatus, thanks to Fox's coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Despite its imminent return on air, though, the future of the series is still a mystery. While its ratings are okay based on its network's standards, the numbers are less than impressive.

However, things may not be too late for "Lethal Weapon" to make an impact on the viewers and expand its share of the audience. With an exciting twist in its story and some guest appearances from the cast of the movie version of the series, some believe that the ratings of "Lethal Weapon" can spike up and increase its chances for a renewal.