'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Spoilers: NBA Champ Scottie Pippen to Guest-Star

"Lethal Weapon" has a special guest for episode 7 of their second season, and it's none other than NBA champion Scottie Pippen. The six-foot-eight-inch former forward will be playing himself in a cameo role as an acquaintance of Trish (Keesha Sharp).

The sophomore season run of "Lethal Weapon" is well past the halfway point, so it's just as well that Fox decides to mix things up with a cross-over appearance of an NBA star. Not just an NBA star at that, it's the class of 2010 Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen himself, the small forward of the historic Chicago Bulls team in their dominant reign during the 1990s.

Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) is starting to suspect his wife Trish, especially when she seems to be paying close attention to a friend that she has been working with for an upcoming charity event.

His suspicions quickly turn to amazement, however, as soon as he learns that the mystery friend turns out to be none other than Scottie Pippen, as Fox outlined in their episode summary for "Birdwatching."

How will Murtaugh get a grip on himself at the prospect of meeting the NBA superstar? Fans can find out when "Lethal Weapon" airs on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

While Murtaugh is looking forward to a charity event, his work with partner Riggs (Clayne Crawford) carries them on to a bloody trail involving the death of a surfer. The last they heard from the victim named Austin Noble (Steven Cox), he was begging for his life.

"Dad if you don't wire them a million dollar, they're gonna kill me," he pleaded with his father Tom Noble (Andy Buckley) in the preview trailer.

"Lethal Weapon's" episode 7 will air on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The preview clip below gives little to no hint of Pippen's guest appearance, so fans should expect a surprise later tonight.