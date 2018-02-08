'Lethal Weapon' Season 2 Updates: When Will Episode 16 Air?

Facebook/LethalWeaponFOX Promo image for 'Lethal Weapon' season 2

Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) and Riggs (Clayne Crawford) will be at each other's throats so early in the morning in the upcoming episode of "Lethal Weapon."

At the moment, the series is currently on hiatus and will not be airing anything new until later, at the end of the month. Fox, though, has already released the promo for the next episode. Titled "Ruthless," the teaser shows the partners arriving at a crime scene. Bowman (Andrew Creer) and Scorsese (Johnathan Fernandez) are already there, waiting for them. In the clip, a yellow tarp can be seen covering the dead body of a black man.

According to Scorsese, the victim, a criminal, was shot, but not by the Los Angeles PD. Someone from his own turf eliminated him. Bowman scoffs that it is a sad situation to be in when one starts planning his partner's funeral. Murtaugh and Riggs, though, can totally relate to the feeling. Before they even arrive, Riggs has been wanting to punch his buddy in the face. He even asks Bowman if it is too early for him to deck Murtaugh before they can even work the crime scene.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect more struggles happening to Murtaugh and Riggs, at least in their personal lives. Riggs' determination to stay sober will take its toll on him soon enough. Already, he is having a hard time staying away from alcohol. As for Murtaugh, his daughter, Riana (Chandler Kinney), will continue to be her cheeky little self. Kinney told TV Insider that Wayans's character would do his best to become a cool parent to Riana.

"Yes, throughout this season we've really been playing on that daddy/daughter dynamic, which both Damon and I have loved exploring. I think in Season 1 there was a lot of just Riana being that rebellious teen, but now in season 2, you've seen her stand up for things that she believes in and step into herself and find her voice a little bit better. We're doing a lot of discovery between Riana and her dad. I like this episode because her dad is really trying to be the cool dad," Kinney teased.

"Lethal Weapon" season 2 episode 16 will air Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.