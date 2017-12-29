Lewis Hamilton Apologizes After Telling His Nephew, 'Boys Don't Wear Princess Dresses'

Reuters/Eddie Keogh Lewis Hamilton may match Michael Schumacher's pole record on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton has apologized for telling his nephew "boys don't wear princess dresses."

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton had recently sparked intense outrage when he posted a Snapchat video update which showed him publicly shaming his young nephew who wore a violet princess dress. With the backlash that came after his remarks, the 32-year-old finally took to Twitter to apologize for his actions, saying: "Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should."

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone," he added. "I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgment," he went on to say.

In the video that got Lewis Hamilton into such a controversy, he could be heard joking in front of the camera at how sad he is that his nephew is wearing a princess dress and asking why he would ask for such an attire this past Christmas. He would then remark at how boys aren't supposed to wear princess dresses, and all the while, his nephew laughed at him. The video has been since deleted.

In another video, Hamilton showed himself being chased by his niece, who was wearing a fairy costume, and his nephew, still wearing the princess dress, feigning hurt while he was being hit by the kids' wands, laughing and joking about whooping them if they don't stop.

While Hamilton may arguably be just joking around with his niece and nephew, his remarks certainly didn't hit home when it comes to his followers who quickly criticized and chastised him.